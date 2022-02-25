CALLAWAY COUNTY — An 18-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash early Friday morning on I-70 Westbound.

Justin Tognozzi from Ballwin lost control of his Nissan Altima and struck a semi-truck that was stopped in the right lane due to a previous crash that was blocking the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Michael Hadley, the driver of the stopped semi, was not injured.

MSHP responded to the scene near the Millersburg exit around 12:59 a.m. 

A Callaway County paramedic pronounced Tognozzi dead at the scene around 1:31 a.m.

This is MSHP Troop F's sixth fatality of the month and 17th fatality of the year.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter. I'm a current senior at the University of Missouri, studying Convergence Journalism - Emerging Media. Reach me at awf3cq@umsystem.edu, or on Twitter @byalexfulton.

Recommended for you