CALLAWAY COUNTY — An 18-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash early Friday morning on I-70 Westbound.
Justin Tognozzi from Ballwin lost control of his Nissan Altima and struck a semi-truck that was stopped in the right lane due to a previous crash that was blocking the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Michael Hadley, the driver of the stopped semi, was not injured.
MSHP responded to the scene near the Millersburg exit around 12:59 a.m.
A Callaway County paramedic pronounced Tognozzi dead at the scene around 1:31 a.m.
This is MSHP Troop F's sixth fatality of the month and 17th fatality of the year.