MILLER COUNTY − A 19-year-old Iberia man faces serious injuries after his ATV crashed in Miller County Sunday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Caden Littrell was driving the 2006 Honda TRX 400 around 5:40 p.m. on private property, .3 miles east of the Ozark trail.
The crash report said Littrell attempted a jump, went airborne, struck an embankment and overturned. He was not wearing a helmet, the report said.
Littrell was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS for his serious injuries.