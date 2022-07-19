COLUMBIA - A teenager charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a Battle High School student in February is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Oscar Ashford, 17, is charged with murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set to appear before Judge Stephanie Morrell at 1 p.m.
Ashford is one of two teenagers facing charges for the shooting that killed 15-year-old Aubry Doxley and injured two other people. Family members said Aubrey was in her bed at home when bullets came through the window and hit her.
According to court documents, Ashford told others he and Samarion Robins had been in a shoot-out on McKee Street. Police said surveillance video showed what appeared to be gunfire coming from someone in a "dark colored Nissan" as it approached a home on McKee Street. One person shot back from the driveway of the home, according to investigators.
Witnesses said Ashford and Robins had left a gathering on Wilkes Street earlier that night in a black Nissan.
Robins, 16, faces charges for the shooting as well. His next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.