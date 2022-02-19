COLUMBIA - One minor is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning according to the Columbia Police Department.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at McKee St. in Columbia at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to a CPD press release, officers arrived and found three victims with gunshot injuries.
The minor, a female, was taken to a local hospital after EMS provided medical attention and was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to CPD, next of kin has been notified.
According to the press release, another juvenile man took himself to the hospital.
An adult male victim declined medical attention at the scene.
CPD said they are investigating this incident as a homicide.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.