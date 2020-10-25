COLUMBIA- One teenager is dead after a shooting on West Brookside Lane in south Columbia early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found a 17-year-old at the scene sustaining life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found property damage to buildings and vehicles from gunfire. No other injuries have been reported.
Columbia Police gathered evidence of spent shell casings in the 300 block of West Brookside Lane near the Brookside Townhomes.
There is currently no suspect or suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.