FULTON - A male teenager is facing serious injuries after a crash with an ATV and a clothes basket in Fulton. It happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 13-year-old from Fulton was driving the ATV and pulling a 15-year-old male in a clothes basket. The 15-year-old from Newbury Port, Massachusetts was riding in the clothes basket, attached to the ATV with a rope.
The crash report states the clothes basket overturned and the 15-year-old was ejected. The teen struck a T-post and was transported to University Hospital afterwards.
It happened near County Road in Fulton. The 13-year-old was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. The ATV was driven from the scene.