BOONE COUNTY − A teenager was injured in a crash Thursday on U.S. Highway 63.
The 16-year-old male was following a Ram 2500, which was towing another vehicle, south on Highway 63, around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The 16-year-old failed to see the truck slow down to turn and struck the its towed unit, according to the report.
He was taken to University Hospital for moderate injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. The teenager's car had extensive damage.
The truck driver was not injured, and his truck had moderate damage.