MISSOURI - Since Chelsea Howland was a teenager, she has seen the impacts of not having access to health care providers, such as a certified diabetes educator, because her father had type two diabetes and lives in a rural area.
“It’s not that we didn’t have access, but it’s just that it wasn’t extremely convenient,” Howland said. “Having to drive an hour to see a specialist can be difficult if someone is working, or they’re working at night and they are exhausted.”
Telehealth can reduce some of these barriers by providing health care in people's homes. The use of telehealth also increased with the pandemic.
However, nurses are putting in extra work when they’re doing telehealth. Many are already stressed due to the nurse shortage, according to a new study done by MU researchers, including Howland, a PhD student at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing.
In 2019, nursing was ranked third in the list of the most in-demand jobs in the U.S. In 2020, there were about 12 nurses per 1,000 people in the U.S., while about 15 nurses per 1,000 people were in Missouri.
Howland is also a registered nurse. She reviewed documents in six family medicine clinics affiliated with MU Health Care for the study.
“I was looking at what the nursing activities are and what communication processes occur with an in-home glucose and blood pressure monitoring system,” Howland said.
One of the benefits of telehealth is that it could provide more convenient access to people living in the rural areas, Howland said. There are fewer health care providers in rural areas.
However, she found patients with in-home systems had more medication adjustments made and had more follow-up questions. So, the nurses’ workload has been increased.
The study didn’t quantify the actual amount of work nurses have right now. So, she said she hopes this research could spur other researchers to look into the exact extra time nurses spend due to telehealth.
She said it is important to have a follow-up study because “in terms of the nursing shortage, it’s just important to understand what we’re doing.”
“In that way, we can understand how we’re using our time as nurses so that we can use our time as best we can to provide good patient care,” Howland said.