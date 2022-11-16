MARSHALL – Significant disparities exist between the provision of health care services in rural and urban communities. Among these disparities is access to mental health care.
Burrell Behavioral Health and MU Health Care are two organizations trying to bridge the gap between the mental health care services provided to rural and urban residents.
Access to mental health care isn’t equal
The prevalence of mental illness is similar between rural and urban residents across the country. However, available behavioral health services can be very different. As a result, mental health care needs in rural communities are often not met.
Access to mental health care is difficult in rural areas across the state in part because of a workforce shortage.
“Across the entire state of Missouri, there’s a shortage of mental health providers in almost every county, but it’s even worse in rural areas,” Dr. Laine Young-Walker, MU Health Care’s psychiatry department chair, said.
Dr. Young-Walker said the shortage in rural areas is due to the fact that many of these places are overlooked by new professionals.
“When someone finishes their training, they’ll often go to St. Louis or Kansas City,” she said. “They don’t think about places like Moberly or Sedalia as much.”
Mathew Gass, president of Burrell Behavioral Health’s central region, said he believes access to these services is something all Missourians should have, no matter where you call home.
“Mental health doesn’t deviate from finances, rural versus urban or socioeconomic status,” he said.
However, another factor that causes a barrier for rural residents to receive mental health care is stigma. Gass said cultural norms can prevent conversations about mental health from being widely accepted.
“In rural areas, conversations about behavioral health are challenging,” Gass said. “I grew up in a rural community. I’ve seen firsthand how we often communicate with our loved ones about pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, or just power your way through this."
Gass said this mentality delegitimizes seeking help and is contrary to anything else society believes when it comes to health care.
“Mental health is health,” he said. “When we start to say, ‘Ignore what you’re thinking, let’s not put the focus on the organ that controls all of the other systems within our body,' that really separates prevention. It separates us from the ability to intervene early.”
In order to provide more mental health care services to rural communities, Gass said more steps need to be taken.
“It’s one thing to talk about behavioral health,” Gass said. “But it’s another thing to take definitive steps and actions to improve mental wellbeing and prevent the dysfunction that can be caused by an untreated mental health disorder.”
Breaking down the mental health care barrier with telehealth
One step behavioral health organizations are taking toward making mental health care more accessible across the state is by using telehealth.
“If you don’t have a provider that’s actually practicing there, telehealth is a great option,” Dr. Young-Walker said. “It’s a great way to provide access.”
Dr. Young-Walker said telehealth can also help people seeking treatment feel more comfortable in communities where conversations about behavioral health aren’t common.
“Because a person is not going into a mental health facility or office, they don’t have that stigma that they’re getting help,” she said. “They can do this in their own home.”
MU Health Care’s psychiatry department has been using telehealth technology since the 1990s, but Dr. Young-Walker said she saw a large increase in its use once the pandemic hit.
“For a period of time, we actually stopped all patients coming into clinics. Every visit was a telehealth visit,” she said. “As COVID rates reduced and morbidity reduced, then we provided an opportunity for you to either come into the office or to do telehealth.”
Gass said Burrell also saw a direct correlation between the pandemic and an increase in popularity of telehealth – a service that he said used to be overlooked.
“The pandemic has dramatically increased the amount of telehealth telephonic services. In the rural central region, we’ve been using telehealth for over 15 years,” Gass said. “It really forced organizations and people to adapt to a service delivery model that was once available, but wasn’t as widely accepted.”
Burrell has behavioral health clinics across Missouri, with many of them located in rural areas. Burrell’s clinic in Marshall serves its surrounding rural communities through both in-person and online services.
Robin Rasse, a rural behavioral health clinician based in Marshall, said telehealth is a way to cater to the lifestyles of rural residents.
“There’s a lot of drive time between work sites, schools, just all kinds of things that we have going on individually and as families,” Rasse said. “By offering telehealth support with our services, they can join basically just out of their work shifts, just as they get home, as opposed to having to drive to Marshall.”
Burrell’s telehealth services aren’t solely available on your personal devices. Rasse said her clinic offers in-person visits, too.
“Clients can come into rural clinics and meet with a clinician or provider in the telehealth offices that we have,” Rasse said.
Burrell’s in-person telehealth option allows clients – who Rasse said may not have access to the same resources as urban residents – to connect with providers across the state.
“It’s comfortable for some to come into an office, even though the clinician or providers are working remotely,” Rasse said. “I have several clients, actually, that do not have internet services or choose to not have the technology or electronic devices in their home.”
How more mental health education can make a difference
Although telehealth has gained popularity as a way to communicate with mental health professionals, Dr. Young-Walker said she believes there’s still more progress to be made.
“I don’t think we’re at the pinnacle of where we could be for the use of telehealth,” she said.
In her community, Rasse said a greater increase in the use of telehealth is dependent on more education.
“I think it’s just a level of familiarity and feeling comfortable with the service that’s a barrier,” she said. “The more mental health awareness we provide in our rural communities, my hope is the more comfortable individuals and families will feel reaching out for the services that are available to them.”
But mental health care professionals like Rasse and Dr. Young-Walker believe community members aren’t the only people education should be offered to.
“I strongly believe that if we support our primary care doctors through education and training, that they’re going to be able to equip themselves to take care of these rural patients in the communities where they are,” Dr. Young-Walker said.
MU Health Care has family medicine clinics throughout mid-Missouri where Dr. Young-Walker said she would like more training given to physicians in places like these. She said she believes equipping these doctors with more knowledge on mental health could be a temporary solution to the statewide workforce shortage.
“That’s not just more psychiatrists, that’s also psychiatrists helping primary care doctors to be aware and able to treat,” Dr. Young-Walker said. “So that you can go to your primary care doctor, not just when you have a headache or stomach ache, you can also go when you have depression.”
Right now, mental health care professionals at organizations like Burrell and MU Health Care say they have the capacity to serve more people through telehealth. But there are still many ways in which they believe their field can improve when it comes to serving rural communities.
“We’re constantly focused on growing the workforce, increasing services, adding additional specialties, better leveraging the telehealth network,” Gass said.
Anyone in need of mental health, substance use or suicide crisis support for themselves or someone else should call 988, Missouri’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.