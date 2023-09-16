COLUMBIA − Broadway at Ninth Street closed Friday afternoon due to a two-alarm fire in the offices of True/False Film Fest, above Tellers.
Smoke and fire damage was reported in the offices, while Tellers experienced water damage, according to assistant fire chief Jeffrey Heidenreich.
Tellers said it will be closed for the foreseeable future. In a Facebook post, Tellers asked the public to support them at Sake Japanese Bistro and Bar, and to keep an eye on their social media for updates.
Clayton Gause Project Manager for ServPro, the restoration team brought in for Teller's, say that the restaurant could be closed for 4 to 8 weeks.
"As far as we know from the Fire Marshall, it was a microwave fire on the second floor of 820 Broadway, which pushed a bunch of smoke, and soot damage, fire into Tellers Gallery and Bar," Gause said.
No injuries were reported. A few firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion but were released and returned to the scene.
Crews were dispatched to a heavy fire coming from the second floor of the building around 12:50 p.m. Friday. Smoke was seen coming out the windows along Ninth Street.
URGENT: I’m across the street from 820 E. Broadway in downtown Columbia where the Columbia Fire Department is responding to a blaze.— Nathan Lee (@ByNathanLee) September 15, 2023
You can see smoke pouring out of the second floor windows while firefighters enter the building from ground level. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/URY9pe7fX4
"When I circled the block to confirm what was involved, there was fire out of the windows and up above the roof line. And within a couple of minutes, they had it knocked down," Heidenreich said.
Firefighters propped the top floor windows open with items from inside the loft to allow the smoke to exit.
"One thing to note, is the first chief, the battalion chief, arrived on scene and immediately recognized the size of the structure, the location and the fire involved, and struck the second alarm, which was a fantastic call," Heidenreich said.
He also said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"The building itself will be closed for an undetermined amount of time," Heidenreich said.
Businesses along Broadway, including American Shoe and 818 on Broadway, are closed. Bluestem Missouri Crafts LLC, which is located behind Tellers, posted to Facebook and said it would close Friday afternoon due to "bad air (and adrenaline headaches)."
Cherry Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets closed as well, but reopened just before 4 p.m.