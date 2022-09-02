COLUMBIA - The Capen Park and Parkside yard waste drop-off centers will be grinding waste into mulch starting Sept. 7, according to a press release from the Solid Waste Utility.
Crews will begin this process at Capen Park before moving to the Parkside location.
While the grinding is performed, the drop-off sites will be closed to the public to ensure safety for the users of the facility and to ensure efficient operations by the contractor.
While each location is closed, the other will be available for access as well as the landfill composting facility to dispose of yard waste. There is no fee for use of the landfill's composting facility.
The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.