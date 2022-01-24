COLUMBIA — In response to forecasts for cold weather below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, the city of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station.
The center, located at 126 N. 10th Street, will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The center will serve as a resource for individuals unable to access local emergency shelter services.
According to a news release from the city, staff will continue to work closely with local emergency shelters to "ensure access to overnight emergency shelters as the preferred option for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness."
During extremely cold weather conditions, warming centers across Columbia are open to the public during normal business hours. These warming centers are:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Those experiencing homelessness also have access to overnight shelters, which provide sleeping accommodations and may provide meals. These include:
- Room at the Inn — visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
- Salvation Army Harbor House (for men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
- True North (for domestic violence), please call 573.875.1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. — must be vaccinated to stay overnight.
For more information about warming centers, visit the city of Columbia's website.