COLUMBIA - The Tennessee Volunteers entered their matchup with the Missouri Tigers averaging 203 yards rushing per game and by Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field, the Volunteers exceeded that number well before halftime.
Tennessee (3-2) defeated the Missouri Tigers (2-3), 62-24, led by their domination on the ground attack, pounding their way to a season high 452 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. Four different Volunteers ran for upwards of 40 yards, including three different touchdown scorers.
The story of the season for the Missouri Tigers has been their ineptitude to stop the run. Missouri had been giving up an average of 270 rushing yards through their first four games. The 452 given up today was a new season high for the Tigers.
“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said to open his post-game press conference. “We weren’t ready today. That’s on me.”
Tennessee did not take long to get things started. On their opening drive, the Volunteers marched 57 yards in just five plays, capped off by a 35-yard Hooker touchdown pass to JaVonta Payton.
Tennessee cashed in touchdowns on each of their first six drives of the game, with four of them coming on the ground and redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker throwing two more.
The next three Volunteers drives all had a similar ending: Tiyon Evans touchdowns. Evans, a junior college transfer from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, was ranked as the #1 rated junior college running back and the #3 overall college player by 247 Sports.
Evans went untouched on a 92-yard rushing touchdown to put the Volunteers up 21-3 with 3:13 left in the first quarter. Evans ran for a season high 156 yards on just 15 carries, including the three touchdowns, which doubled his season total entering Saturday's game.
For Missouri, the offense was never able to find a consistent groove. After a three-and-out on their opening series that had a sack from Jeremy Banks and a near interception from Christian Charles, the Tigers moved the ball well on their second drive but were snakebit by three holding penalties that led to a Harrison Mevis 42-yard field goal.
Trailing 21-3, quarterback Connor Bazelak threw a first down interception to Jeremy Banks at the Missouri 33 yard-line, who took the ball all the way to the one-yard line, leading to Evans’ third score of the half, increasing the lead to 28-3 with 1:31 left in the opening quarter.
“We have to get everyone to keep grinding,” Bazelak said post-game when asked about the team’s mentality. “Everyone has to be all in and there’s nothing else to it.”
The Tigers got their first touchdown on a Tyler Badie seven-yard touchdown run to trim the lead to 28-10 in the middle of the second quarter. The Tigers totaled just 210 total yards in the first half, compared to Tennessee’s 425.
Tennessee’s 45 points in the first half was their most in a first half since their win over Louisiana Monroe in September 2000, when the Volunteers scored 49 points.
The Tigers got a spark in the second half when defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine took a Tennessee kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, to make the deficit 48-17 minutes into the third quarter.
The kick return touchdown was Missouri’s first since 2014 when Marcus Murphy last did it. Draine previously had a pass breakup on third down the series before that resulted in a Volunteers field goal.
“They did everything we thought they were going to do,” Abrams-Draine said post-game.
Tennessee got a second half touchdown when Hooker found wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a 24-yard score. It wasn’t until Tennessee’s 10th drive of the game where they failed to score, when Trajan Jeffcoat and the Missouri defensive line stuffed Evans on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Hooker finished the day with 225 passing yards and three touchdowns on 79% completions.
Missouri then put together their best drive of the afternoon, traveling 99 yards in ten plays, ending in a Boo Smith four-yard run on a jet sweep. Bazelak completed a 56-yard pass to Keke Chism during the drive to put Missouri in Volunteer territory. Tennessee answered the score just moments later on a Marcus Pierce 27-yard rushing touchdown to hit the 60-point mark.
Bazelak’s final stats for the game were 332 passing yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 61 percent of his passes.
Chism was Missouri’s leading receiver with 76 total yards. Tyler Badie was held to just 41 yards rushing, a season low for him.
The Tigers will look to rebound at home next week for their annual Homecoming game against North Texas, as Tennessee hosts South Carolina.