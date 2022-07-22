COLUMBIA - Temperatures in Columbia have reached triple digits for the first time since 2018, coinciding with Missouri's 34th annual Show-Me State Games.
Green, round and fuzzy tennis balls kicked off the competition with adult singles matches at Cosmo-Bethel Park.
While the games are typically held in late July every year, tennis players are getting an extra dose of sweat this weekend, according to tennis commissioner Louis Schnoeblen.
"It's often hot for the Show-Me State Games," Schnoeblen said, "but yeah, this one's probably a little bit hotter than usual."
Tennis competitors were prepared for the extreme heat with sunglasses, sweatbands, ball caps, towels and water bottles all around.
"Every side has plenty of water on site," Schnoeblen said. "We're blessed with this nice pavilion out here at Bethel Park, so everyone can kind of hide in the shade a little bit."
For one 71-year-old woman, watermelon is the key to avoiding heat exhaustion.
"I love watermelon. It's an excuse to eat it. That's actually kept me able to stay out there," Peg Schlacks said.
Schlacks said the fun of the game is what's most important when it comes to sports.
"I got 17 grand-kids, one I'm playing doubles with tomorrow," Schlacks She's 17, I'm 71, and I want her to learn that it's a game, we're playing for fun and you do your best in whatever you're trying to do."
Schlacks also appreciates the competitive aspect and the shared appreciation for the games with their opponents.
"At the end of the day, it's about making sure the people who are on the other side have had a good time, to know that they were appreciated for what they did," Schlacks said.
The Show-Me State Games will continue until July 24 and resume July 29 through July 31.
Opening ceremonies for the games are at 7 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.