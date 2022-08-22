Testing confirms gar caught at Lake of the Ozarks is not pure shortnose

LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A Nebraska man was short of becoming Missouri's new record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar, after shooting a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish in May.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reported last week Rich Porter, of Omaha, Nebraska, was at the lake on May 16 when he shot the gar while bowfishing. MDC originally said the fish broke a state record.
But the MDC said Monday that genetic testing confirmed the fish is not a pure shortnose. Additional testing is underway to determine the species of the fish, according to a news release.
"The genetic testing for this gar was completed by a Missouri university," MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson said. "Their initial results showed the fish to be a pure shortnose, however, they are proceeding with additional genetic tests."
Porter said he usually comes to Missouri two to three times a year to fish.
“I have a friend I fish with at the Lake of the Ozarks," he said in a news release. "We were out on his boat that day bowfishing and he was playing guide for me.”
MDC confirmed the previous state record, a 13-pounds, 1-ounce shortnose gar, still stands. The fish was taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.