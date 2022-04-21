MID-MISSOURI − A Texas-based hospital and medical management company has assumed control of two Noble Health hospitals and nine of its medical clinics.

Platinum Team Management said an agreement was met with Noble Health, and it will begin the process of reopening the Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital as soon as possible.

The two hospitals suspended services on March 25 due to restructuring and financial reasons and furloughed 175 employees on April 6.

"We're there to keep local, quality health care in the area," Platinum Hospitals President Cory Countryman said. "Without these hospitals, the local patient population would have to travel an hour from the area to receive health care services."

The two hospitals will continue to provide services for the region, which Platinum described as a "medical desert."

"The health care access that these two, generational hospitals have provided to residents of rural Missouri is critical," a news release said. "Not just for cases of emergency, but basic medical needs."

This includes ICU, surgery, in-patient rehab, women's health, pain management, diagnostic services, infusion clinics, sports medicine and wound and limb savaging, among others.

Platinum Hospitals said it will rework operations, revitalize the facilities and provide sound medical management and innovation.