JEFFERSON CITY — A Houston, Texas, man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to stealing nearly $7,000 in prescription drugs from a Columbia pharmacy.
Reginald Tremayne Jackson, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of the burglary of a business registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri.
According to court documents, Jackson admitted that he broke into the drive-thru window at Kilgore’s Medical Pharmacy at approximately 2:26 a.m. on June 4, 2022. Once inside the pharmacy, Jackson used a pry tool to force open a locked cabinet that contained prescription medications.
Jackson put the prescription bottles in a green-and-white-striped bag, left the pharmacy through the drive-thru window, and got into the rear passenger’s seat of a silver Chevrolet Malibu driven by a co-defendant, court documents said. The vehicle drove away at approximately 2:31 a.m.
Columbia police officers were able to track the Malibu using a GPS tracking device that had been taken during the pharmacy burglary. Officers located the vehicle at the Ramada Inn and conducted a traffic stop. According to the release, Jackson was in the rear passenger seat of the Malibu; he and the driver were arrested.
Security video footage from the hotel and the GPS tracking device indicated the vehicle had stopped near the Ramada Inn sign for approximately two minutes prior to the traffic stop. Officers say they saw footprints in the heavy dew in the grass and found the green-and-white-striped bag approximately 15 feet from the edge of the tree line.
The bag contained stolen prescription bottles of hydromorphone, methylphenidate, morphine, oxycodone, and oxycontin. Kilgore’s provided a list of the drugs and quantities stolen for a drug loss value of approximately $6,981, according to the news release.
Under federal statutes, Jackson is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.