MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A man from Texas was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night while he was walking on the outer road of Interstate 70.
Around 9 p.m., Curtis Berry, 43, was walking on the south outer road of I-70, about 0.8 miles east of Buechele Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A tractor-trailer driven by a California man struck Berry in the roadway, according to the report.
The tractor-trailer then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guy-wire and a culvert, the report said.
Berry was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City.
The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.