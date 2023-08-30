COLUMBIA − When a phone call may not be possible, Boone County residents can get emergency assistance in a different form. Operators at Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) can communicate via text with those in need.
Like a phone call, users will still need internet connection or cellular service to send the message, but the service can be a benefit to those with hearing or speaking difficulties.
"With Text-to-911, it really opens up the accessibility for anybody who has a cell phone," BCJC Operations Manager Stirling Williams said.
Williams says the service is pretty straightforward and operates with the same priority as a 911 call on their end, and both calls and texts show up the same in their system.
"The 911 dispatcher opens it up, and it's like a chat session or a text session that anybody would be familiar with," Williams said.
The downside of texting with a dispatcher, though, is the time. The buffer involved with text messages going back and forth adds a significant amount to the length of the conversation.
"A normal 911 call is about two to three minutes long," Williams said. "However your average text to 911 exchange is about seven to eight minutes long. So it does take a little bit longer to communicate the information or interact with that caller."
Williams said that the 911 system is great, but also didn't think that it should be residents' first choice when contacting emergency services.
"A 911 phone call is always going to be more efficient in getting services to somebody, in terms of just time," Williams said. "Adding text to the mix does extend that conversation, and that's just the nature of the medium."
Those who need to use the Text-to-911 service should text the number directly and not in a group chat with other phone numbers. The service also does not support pictures and videos at this time.