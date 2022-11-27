COLUMBIA – As millions return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, roads and airports are seeing an influx of travelers.
Flying this Thanksgiving weekend
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, there were 12,677 delayed flights Saturday. Sunday, FlightAware reported over 13,000 delays.
At Columbia Regional Airport (COU), one flight was delayed Sunday. Despite this, passengers said they enjoyed their Thanksgiving travel experience.
Brooke Herigon was flying from COU to Dallas-Fort Worth after visiting family this Thanksgiving. She said her travel experience this weekend has been great.
“This is my first time in the new terminal,” Herigon said. “So, I’m really excited to see all of the improvements and it's a super quick flight back to Dallas. So, it makes it easy to come home and visit family and bring my dog.”
It was also Mike Dileo’s first time traveling in COU’s new terminal.
“[Travel] really hasn't been too bad,” Dileo said. “I mean, the flights a little bit delayed, but not terrible… And, it was super easy to fly in and just walk right outside.”
Levi Thompson said his travel experience was “pretty good.” He’s an infrequent flier who said he’s learned a lot during his holiday travels.
“I'm learning some lessons about plane etiquette,” Thompson said. “Not being the first person to like, jump into the aisle and brush off the plane. Apparently people don't like that.”
Driving this Thanksgiving weekend
AAA expects nearly 55 million Americans will travel during this holiday weekend. While gas prices are falling nationally, Missouri drivers still saw slightly higher prices at the pump compared to this time last year. According to AAA, Missouri’s average gas price was $3.039 this time last year. Now, the average gas price is $3.121 – that’s a $0.082 increase.
Brandon Davis started his Thanksgiving travels last Tuesday when he drove down to Arkansas. He said the roads have been relatively clear.
“Here lately I mean [the highways] ain't as bad as I would figure,” Davis said.
He said gas prices were higher than he would’ve liked.
“It's terrible,” Davis said. “I mean, it's obviously bad anytime gas is at $3 a gallon.”
Frank Schmitz went on a trip with his teenage boys to Kansas City this weekend. He said they’ve seen a little traffic, but are still traveling at a good speed. He said he hasn’t been watching gas prices very closely because his boys have been driving.
“I guess [the prices] are high,” Schmitz said. “I had the boys pay for the gas for the trip and I bought the food. But, I think they're probably what they are. You have to fill up.”
Glenn Rhodes is traveling back to Indiana from Topeka, Kansas.
“The roads [are] semi congested, it's not too bad,” Rhodes said. “The roads haven't been as sic worse as I thought they would be.”