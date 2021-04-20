COLUMBIA — University of Missouri students and alumni are not accepting the news of changes to the university's social justice centers.
Coordinators at MU’s Department of Social Justice centers were told their positions would no longer exist as of July 1. News of these changes spread on social media last weekend, leading to a protest on MU's campus Monday.
An MU graduate said she felt immediate rage after hearing about the center's "restructuring."
"To me, that's dissolution," 2017 graduate Dommini Guein said. "[The staff] provided safety."
She said the Concerned Student Protests in 2015 made these centers a critical resource for Black students.
"These are not records off the books. This is me coming into [their] office and breaking down. This is me having a lack of resources and you directing me to resources on campus," Guein said.
MU's spokesperson Christian Basi responded to criticism of the changes.
"We're making these changes based off feedback that was received last fall, about what can we do to enhance the resources and support that you all are asking for," Basi said.
MU sophomore Ari Ellis said marginalized students were not consulted before this decision was made.
"[The coordinators] fight for us," Ellis said. "The spaces you create mean nothing without the people in them."
Basi told KOMU 8 the only way MU can reassure concerned students is through time.
"I can't go into actual personnel decisions," he said. "Restructuring should be done by fall."
MU students are planning another protest, using the hashtag #justice4MUsocialjustice, at Jesse Hall this Wednesday at 2 p.m.