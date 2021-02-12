ILZ058>060-064-065-069-070-074-079-097>102-MOZ035-036-041-042-
047>052-059>065-072>075-084-085-099-141200-
/O.CON.KLSX.WC.Y.0004.210214T0000Z-210216T0000Z/
/O.CON.KLSX.WW.Y.0012.210214T1200Z-210216T0000Z/
Audrain MO-Bond IL-Boone MO-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO-Clinton IL-
Cole MO-Crawford MO-Fayette IL-Franklin MO-Gasconade MO-Greene IL-
Iron MO-Jefferson MO-Jersey IL-Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL-Madison IL-
Madison MO-Marion IL-Moniteau MO-Monroe IL-Montgomery IL-
Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Randolph IL-
Reynolds MO-Saint Charles MO-Saint Clair-Saint Francois MO-
Saint Louis City MO-Saint Louis MO-Sainte Genevieve MO-Warren MO-
Washington IL-Washington MO-
Including the cities of Alton, Belleville, Bowling Green,
Cahokia, Centralia, Chester, Columbia, Edwardsville, Farmington,
Fulton, Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, Pittsfield,
Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Salem, Sparta, Sullivan, Union,
Vandalia, and Washington
550 PM CST Sat Feb 13 2021
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO
6 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast and
southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west
central Illinois.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 PM CST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds
will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result
in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not
taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and
gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of
accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads
may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists
should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert
when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the
latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at
traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
&&
$$
