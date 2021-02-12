The temperatures are so low a wet t-shirt can be frozen in minutes.

COLUMBIA-The First Alert Weather Team reported that tundra level temperature will continue through the weekend. The weather will be below freezing through Tuesday. 

MU Healthcare Emergency Physician, Dr. Christopher Sampson said there are two main risks that come with this deep freeze. Those risks could be potentially deadly. 

"Two of the biggest this weekend with it being so cold would be hypothermia. And one of the reasons is when it's cold and with the wind if you're not properly dressed the wind can help suck the heat off you body and dropping your temperature," Dr. Sampson said. "And when it's this dangerously cold too, Hypothermia can potentially lead to death especially if you're out in the elements for too long."

Ten minutes in these conditions could begin the frostbite process. There are steps that can be taken to prevent those things from happening. If you have to brave the cold when temperatures are below freezing, be sure to layer up.

"Anybody that has to be outdoors this weekend you just have to take precautions and bundle up. So, a lot of that is wearing sometimes multiple layers especially in your going to be exerting yourself," the MU physician said. "You want something that wicks the sweat off of your body as that lowest layer."

The doctor also said the safest way to face this cold is to stay in. In other words, if you don't have to go out stay in.

If you see someone disoriented or unconscious outside in the cold call 911.  

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED