COLUMBIA - The Art House held a fundraiser for the family of Aubry Doxley, a victim of the McKee Street shooting from last Saturday.
The fundraiser started at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 26 and runs until 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. People can buy t-shirts, buttons, and canvases or participate in a painting event to support the cause. 75% of the proceeds go towards Latoya Doxley, Aubry's mother.
Art House owner Kayshun Robinson-Johnson is a family friend of the Doxleys. In a Facebook post, she said, “Im so honored and happy to be able to be a position to do things like this.”
Robinson-Johnson said the fundraiser’s theme was “Forever 15” because Doxley "didn’t make it to her 16th birthday”. She also said all the decorations were pink because it was Aubry’s favorite color.
While there’s not a goal for how much to raise, Robinson-Johnson said she wants to ensure Aubry’s family gets an extra little break.
“It’s very looked over in the Black community when a mother loses their kid to gun violence or anything like that,” Robinson-Johnson said. “Parents just have to deal with the situation, and they just have to go back to work.”
She said she hopes to give Latoya Doxley some support with paying bills, caring for her other children, and potentially moving out of their house on McKee Street.
“Nobody wants to live in the house that their daughter was killed in,” Robinson-Johnson said. “Moving and all different types of stuff like that is a big thing that nobody really thinks about.”
Robinson-Johnson used to live in the Doxley’s neighborhood. She said gun violence is a serious issue, and she hopes it stops because of how many friends she’s lost over the years.
“I think I’ve watched more of my friends die than I have graduate from college or get married,” Robinson-Johnson said.
Thus, she has dedicated a wall in her store to people in the community who lost their lives to drug addiction or gun violence. She said anyone can ask to add a name to the wall.
“I am gonna add a lot more names up there, including Aubry’s,” Robinson-Johnson said.
Latoya Doxley also has a GoFundMe for people who were unable to attend The Art House’s fundraiser but would still like to show support to the Doxley family.