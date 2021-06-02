BOONE COUNTY - "The Big Tree," Missouri's largest Bur Oak tree, is a long standing landmark in Boone County.
Jon Sam Williamson, the landowner, and his family have owned this tree since 1835.
The tree is visited often to look at, take pictures of and has even held some engagements and weddings, according to Williamson.
The tree has been through a lot in its 350-400 years. From flooding, to a lightning strike and multiple instances of vandalism, Williamson says it's time for some added protection for the tree.
The two most common problems Williamson sees are people driving under the tree, which compacts the ground, and vandalism, which ruins its beauty and damages the trunk.
Williamson says he hopes to get some type of surveillance cameras to watch those who choose to vandalize the tree.
He also hopes to add some type of parking space for cars. Williamson says they've talked with the Boone County Commission, and that the commission is willing to get a surveyor to the tree to figure out a way to add a gravel parking lot.
"All of these things are ideas," Williamson said. "We're gonna eventually do it but we haven't worked out all the details yet."
Although the details aren't quite done, Williamson said there are many who hope to figure it out soon.
"We've got a lot of people interested in protecting the tree and what can we do," Williamson said.
The tree has seen a lot and continues to stand tall despite its issues.
"It's genetically superior, where it wouldn't have lived that long but it's also just lucky," Williamson said.
Williamson says he appreciates the large number of people who take care of the land by stopping to pick up trash and check on the tree.
"Everybody wants you to be respectful of the land and not litter and to treat everything nicely," Williamson said. "99.9% of the people do that."
Overall, the plans to help protect the tree for hundreds of years to come is something that Williamson, his family and the community are actively trying to implement.
"We hope everybody respects the tree but we know from previous experience that they won't," Williamson said.
There's a Facebook page for the tree where you can follow along for updates and share stories.