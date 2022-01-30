COLUMBIA – A downtown Columbia theater, The Blue Note, celebrated 40 years of live music and art this year for mid-Missouri residents.
A show Saturday night was hosted by a R&B/Soul music collective called Soul Sessions COMO featuring Justin Oliver, Symmone Sparks, Josh Runnels (performed as J. artiz) and other local talents.
Guests were required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the event or proof of full vaccination status to the venue’s security staff when doors opened at 7 p.m. The first artist performed at 8 p.m.
Justin Oliver, a musician and graduate from the University of Alabama, performed his newest song “Bipolar Love pt. 2,” for the first time live. The song became available for streaming on all platforms Friday. Oliver’s fans roared after waiting nearly six years since the first part of the series, “Bipolar Love,” premiered in 2016.
The musician said he makes music to inspire others and help them reach their full potential. “The biggest message I want to spread through my music is self-love,” he said.
Oliver learned how to play the piano when he was four years old and eventually learned how to write music to perform at city and school talent shows when he turned 12.
Oliver said he grew up listening to Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, both inspired him to add innovative sounds to create his pieces. He said, “You’ll hear a lot of layering on my vocals, and a lot of that came from them and being able to actually make a real piece of art with a song instead of it being just one main vocal and maybe a few backup vocals.”
During the pandemic, Oliver was furloughed from his 9 to 5 job in New York City. He decided to switch gears and chase his dream of being a full-time musician. His passion took him back to Alabama where he created two albums.
“Song has always been my therapy, so, that’s what I did,” he said.
One of the co-founders of Soul Sessions COMO, D’Andre Thompson, said the goal of the organization is to promote up-and-coming artists by giving their voices a chance in the spotlight.
Thompson said the community outreach is essential to bringing in new talent and sculpting the future of soul music. He said the very first Soul Sessions show in November 2021 was his favorite so far, he smiled ear to ear as he recalled the co-founders and contending artists’ hard work becoming a reality.
Soul Sessions hosts shows every fourth Saturday each month where artists can choose to perform music, spoken-word poetry or visual arts. There’s a 10-artist limit per each show. Those vying for a chance to perform must attend weekly jam sessions where they will be judged by the co-founders.
The next show Soul Sessions COMO will put on will be back at The Blue Note on Feb. 26.