COLUMBIA — The Boone County Fair is back after being canceled last summer due to the pandemic.
The fair begins Tuesday and goes until Saturday.
This year the fair is adding some new activities and events. One is the Bears of Paradise, where the audience can see bears close up and watch them show off their skills. The Bears of Paradise will have two shows nightly.
The fair will also have Nick's Barnyard which is a petting zoo including around 70 animals.
These nightly features open when the gates open at 4pm along with 14 carnival rides.
During the fair there will also be livestock shows. Some children will compete in these shows through the 4-H and Future Farmers of America. Livestock shows will be at 6 p.m.:
Tuesday- Goat and Sheep show
Wednesday - Hog show
Thursday- Cattle show
Friday- Livestock action
Along with livestock shows there will be live performances with different performers throughout the week:
Tuesday — Billy McDow and the Bootleggers
Wednesday — The Cosmic Riders
Thursday — Bart & Band of Redman
Friday — Clayton Hicklin Band
Saturday — Naked Basement
On Sunday, children in 4-H clubs around Boone County brought their work in for judging. The projects included artwork, crafts, decorated cakes and vegetables they grew. The winning entries can be entered into the state fair.
On Monday, hams were judged on outside color, smoothness and firmness. The hams will be on display all week and then will be auctioned off on Saturday after the ham breakfast, Cook said.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department gave the green light for the fair to continue as planned. The health department will have a vaccine clinic at the fair each day from 4 to 10 p.m.
Tickets for the fair are $10 and children 6 and under are free.