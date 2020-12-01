COLUMBIA-- The Boys & Girls Club of Columbia added more services to its programs after receiving a donation to help with its financial struggles brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club announced Tuesday that Miller, Bales & Company, P.C. donated over $23,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia to help the nonprofit continue providing services to children and families.
The Boys & Girls Club of Columbia Executive Director Valorie Livingston said COVID-9 has hit the club hard.
“We've lost significant grant funding, we've had to cancel fundraising events, and we are down over half a million dollars this year,” Livingston said.
The donation gives the nonprofit the ability to expand its “#WhateverItTakes” campaign by distributing meals and giving the organization the opportunity to extend its hours from four hours a day to 11 to provide learning pods to students learning virtually.
“Every dollar counts now and so this $23,000 helps us keep the day pod program open and allowing kids to still come. We, as a nonprofit, have to raise the money before we can provide the program services and nothing’s guaranteed in the nonprofit world especially during a pandemic,” Livingston said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also put meal programs in jeopardy for the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia.
“[The Boys & Girls Club of Columbia] were delivering meals to kids that were out of school and having to maneuver a lot of different moving parts and we knew that some of their funding was going to be cut with the tax credits so we thought we would help out,” Miller, Bales & Company, P.C. Partner and Investment Advisor Representative Jodi Bales said.
Miller, Bales & Company, P.C. aims to help make sure children in need will be able to keep receiving services with its donation.
“Well, to continue with our mission of helping kids to have a safe place to go after school, to be fed, and to have help with their education and become great citizens of our community,” Bales said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Columbia also hopes to use the donation to provide enrichment programs such as STEM, art, and music courses to students.