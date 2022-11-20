COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season.
According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
“Particularly during the holidays, everywhere you go, you're kind of bombarded with reminders about family traditions and family gatherings,” Nielsen said. “All these things, particularly for the LGBTQ community, can be kind of hard to deal with.”
Due to this, Nielsen said safe, LGBTQ affirming spaces are important during the holiday season.
“If they don't have a supportive family atmosphere, these events that they want to really look forward to, and are excited about, can become less than safe spaces for them,” Nielsen said. “So, during the holidays, it's important that we remember that family isn't just about the people that are blood related to you. Family is the people that love you and support you unconditionally.”
Ahead of Thanksgiving, The Center Project has had a few social events for the LGBTQ community. On Saturday, Nov. 19, they hosted a Friendsgiving for transgender and non-binary youth through their Gender Blender program. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the organization hosted a Coffee with Queers event.
“We have a couple of different friendsgivings going on for various different programs,” Nielsen said. “They're basically just going to be different gatherings, food will be provided, it's just kind of a fun hang out event to celebrate the holidays.”
Nielsen said there’s been a positive community response for all the events they’ve hosted. She hopes everyone in the community knows they can choose their family this holiday season.
“It's just important to remember what family really is all about,” Nielsen said. “Family doesn't have to be the people that are blood related to you. You get to choose your family, and those people should be people that love you and support you unconditionally.”
