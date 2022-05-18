COLUMBIA − The Center Project will hold a special fundraiser next month called Rainbow Ride that will give back to the LGBTQ community in Columbia. Rainbow Ride will be an inclusive all ages, all experience bike ride.
The Center Project is a nonprofit resource center that works to provide support and resources to the local LGBTQ community.
The proceeds of the event will be used to start the Center Project's new emergency fund, which is designed to help local LGBTQ people experiencing crisis situations.
President of the board for the Center Project Christi Kelly said the creation of the emergency fund is still in the beginning stages but is very much needed.
"The emergency fund is just getting started, so this is going to be a new program offered by the Center Project," Kelly said. "We get requests from people in the local LGBTQ community who ask for financial support when they are having crisis situations. They have lost housing because of who they are, they are having trouble getting to a job because of transportation issues."
Kelly said she believes establishing an emergency fund for the community could help out with some of these problems.
"The idea behind the emergency fund is that we would have a fund where people can apply for small grants for those sort of crisis situations," Kelly explained.
Rainbow ride is scheduled for June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The ride will be a 10-mile out-and-back ride on the MKT trail, from Peace Park on the MU's campus to the Scott Boulevard station and back. The registration fee is a suggested $25 donation and t-shirts are $15 each. Kids 12 and under ride free.
You can register for the ride online here, or sign on as a sponsor here.