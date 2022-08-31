COLUMBIA - The 2022 Celebration of the Arts is set for 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 31st at Jesse Hall.
The fundraiser is used to ensure the future of the arts in Columbia, and at last years event. 24 local art organizations were awarded more than $108,000.
In years past the fundraiser took place outdoors at Clary-Shy Park, but due to potential weather complications and peoples want to return to indoor events after the pandemic, the city moved the event to Jesse Hall.
At the event, the 2022 City of Columbia commemorative poster will be unveiled. The poster was created by local artist Sarah Nguyen and plans to highlight the prominent art scene in Columbia.
"So every year, we have a commemorative poster to show both the beauty of Colombia but also to highlight our large art scene here and it will be unveiled at the event." City of Columbia Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen said.
The poster will then go on sale after the event, along with posters from past years.