COLUMBIA — The sudden shift to online learning right before quarantine caused change for every family. But for Black families, that change exposed the disparities in broadband access.

Charity Martin remembers the struggles her family faced when Columbia Public Schools suddenly went online back in March 2020.

"One minute they can talk to the teacher, see the teacher, next thing the whole thing is blank," Martin said.

Martin's niece and nephew's Zoom often faced disconnects from spotty broadband during virtual school lessons.

Zoom meetings were the norm during the switch to virtual learning last year. Daily Zoom users spiked from 200 million in March 2020, a huge increase from just 10 million in December 2019, according to CNBC, a sign of schools' increased use of the service for schooling.

However, families with spotty broadband were left in the dark.

A team of researchers at MU, comprised of post-doctoral fellow Adaobi Anakwe and Wilson Majee, an associate professor in the School of Health Professions, looked at that shift to online learning.

"The school did not necessarily ensure that they had access to broadband," Anakwe said.

For the study, named "Sink or Swim: Virtual Life Challenges among African-American families during COVID-19 lockdown," researchers surveyed 11 Missouri families, a majority of them single mothers.

Anakwe and her team found the shift to online learning at the start of the pandemic caused stress for Black families and exposed the digital divide.

"The digital divide has been there right?" Anakwe said. "With the disparities and access to acquisition of digital resources."

Martin knows the digital divide firsthand.

"You can't afford it," Martin said.

"COVID-19 and the Digital Divide in Virtual Learning" was one of the sources the MU researchers cited in their article. The source found that technology rates for Black households lag far behind white households. Thirty-six percent of Black households reported limited computer or internet access, compared to just 28% of white households.

"The Black community, they are saddled with a lot of disparities in access to a lot of things: jobs, education," Anakwe said. "Adding on that digital divide can be a very big problem that not only compromises educational attainment, it can actually impact your health."

A lack of broadband access is an issue that affects the entire city of Columbia.

"We know the more affluent neighborhoods have access to internet because it's built in, it's right there in the ground," Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said. "But some of our older, poorer neighborhoods may not."

In a recent visit to Columbia, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt even acknowledged the issue that impacts the entire state of Missouri.

"Our state went from 50% of our state not having access to broadband to about half of that in a few years," Blunt said.

With a looming threat on the horizon, Martin worries that her family may go back to those challenges she faced back in March of 2020.

"There might be a day where they shut down the schools with this delta COVID [variant]," Martin said. "What are the children going to do?"