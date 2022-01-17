COLUMBIA — The Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) has released the Minority-Owned Business Grant, which aims to help close the gap in the business owner makeup in downtown Columbia.
The District staff worked with the Missouri Women's Business Center (MoWBC) to create the program, but encourages minority business owners of all gender identities to apply for the grant. Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded.
"There is a great disparity in our business owner makeup. Less than 5% of our businesses are Black-owned," Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, said. "This is a direct result of Black-owned businesses being pushed out of the Sharp End area in the 1960s urban renewal."
Applicants must be starting or relocating a business to downtown Columbia within 6 months of Oct. 1, 2021. Businesses must be 51% or more owned by a Columbia resident who is African American, non-white Hispanic, Native American, Asian Pacific or Asian Indian.
Additionally, applicants must present a business plan with financial projections for at least one year, including what they plan to do with the funds from the grant.
"This is a drop in the bucket of the work that needs to be done, but we look forward to continuing taking and creating the stepping stones to a brighter, more diverse, and inclusive District," Davis said.
Business owners can request more information about the grant on the District's website.