COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia.
The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area.
The horses and carriages will be provided by a Randolph County farm.
Carriage routes will go through most of downtown and the North Village Arts District where they will be showing off its new holiday decorations. The city of Columbia will also put up lights and other attractions.
Nickie Davis, executive director for The District, is one of many who is excited to bring the holiday tradition back to Columbia.
"We are very excited to have this back on our schedule for the holiday season," Davis said.
The first scheduled date for the carriage rides is Saturday, Nov. 5. These rides will continue every Saturday throughout the month of November. When December comes around, they will be held on both Saturday and Sunday every week extending through Dec. 23.
The city anticipates a good turnout on these days and hopes the rides will be enough of a success to bring them back next year.
Davis recommends that visitors get there early on the days they want to ride.
"My biggest recommendation would be for visitors to get there early, as I think there could be some long lines, especially since we are hosting them on Saturdays and Sundays," Davis said.
For each of these dates, the horse carriages will run from 4 to 7 p.m.
The horses will be stationed at the Wabash Alley, which will also serve as the pick-up and drop-off location for the route.
For more information, visit The District's website.