COLUMBIA - The Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) opened applications for its short-term Camera Grant Program Tuesday.
The program will reimburse up to $2,000 worth of exterior camera costs for businesses in The District. CID is also only allocating $30,000 total for the program.
The goal for the program is to improve safety downtown for business owners and consumers alike, according to a press release. The cameras can also help the Columbia Police Department if businesses choose to share access to the camera when an incident occurs.
However, the similar FUSUS policy was declined in a city council vote of four to three.
Parameters for the grant program include:
- Any business or property located within the boundaries of The District can apply.
- Only applies for cameras that are located outside of the building or that are indoors and pointed outside.
- The program is a reimbursement grant, meaning, before purchasing the camera system, an application should be submitted for review.
- Once the camera system is installed, the business owner should submit invoices and receipts to The District.
- Only project expenses made to vendors for equipment, supplies and labor will be considered.
- A business must own the property or secure landlord approval, in writing, before applying.
- The grant, if approved, will be delivered to the name and address listed on the application within two weeks of the submitted invoices and receipts.
This initial program will expire July 31, or when funds have been exhausted.