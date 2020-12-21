COLUMBIA- The Columbia Improvement District (CID) is helping local businesses by buying $20,000 worth of gift cards.
Businesses within the borders of Providence Road to Walnut Street and Park Avenue to Elm Street were eligible to apply from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20.
Each businesses chosen will receive $500 worth of gift cards.
The recipients were randomized. $10,000 of the $20,000 will be given out by the end of the year, and the rest in 2021. The $20,000 comes from the CID budget.
Mid-Missouri residents can receive these gift cards through events, drawings and social media contests put on by The District.
According to The District, CID stopped spending money when the pandemic hit, and the gift card program was within their budget to give back to local businesses.
"This is something that our board had decided we had available funds, we have some surplus," The District Executive Director, Nickie Davis, said. "We're very happy to be able to do it."
The District notified recipients of the gift cards on Dec. 21.
"Tomorrow [Tuesday], we'll probably do like a bigger announcement out to the public so everyone knows where this gift card money is going, and how we're getting it out to the community," Davis said.
KOMU 8 talked with local businesses, including My Secret Garden, that were chosen about how the gift card program will help them and what this year has been like.
Owner Ruth LaHue told KOMU 8 why this was so special to her.
"The gift cards are going to nurses, which means a lot to me because my daughter is a nurse," LaHue said.
"I know firsthand how hard those people work and makes me feel really, really good that this good fortune of mine can be passed on to nurses," LaHue said.
My Secret Garden opened 30 years ago.
"I have never lived through anything like this," LaHue said. "It's different. It's unusual. I know we're gonna make it. But it's for reasons like this, that we are so and our community who's supporting us, you know, that makes a big difference."
Rally House Manager Steven Spadarotto expressed his gratitude for the District's program.
"I think I think it's huge just for them to show their support, you know, for the community," Spadarotto said. "And I think it just, it helps us retailers kind of stick together and get through this mess."
"Everyone around here struggling so it's nice to kind of band together and kind of do something together," Spadarotto said.