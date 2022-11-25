COLUMBIA - Dr. Christine Woods, the owner of Crowned Counseling in Columbia, says therapy is an outlet for her to give back to the community.
"Growing up in Kansas City, in the hood, and experiencing those things that families in poverty experience, some of the things that I went through, I accredited to my village that was around me," she said.
"Once I got to college, I thought I just want to give back to people that weren't as blessed as I was and so that was through therapy, and the power of telling your story and the power of owning your experiences," Dr. Woods said.
Crowned Counseling was one of the four minority-owned downtown Columbia businesses that received the first round of The District's grant in March. Dr. Woods said the money her business received gave her the opportunity to enhance marketing. She says this was extremely beneficially for many reasons.
"As a Black-owned business, especially one that offers mental health services to a minority community, it was extremely important to highlight the importance of marketing," Dr. Woods said.
Dr. Woods said in 2021, 64% of African Americans who reported some mental health issues, didn't receive treatment.
"This can be attributed to a couple reasons," Dr. Woods said. "One, because of a lack of Black therapists and two, because of the stigma that mental health and therapy that has been so taboo to our community."
Dr. Woods says increasing her practice's marketing helps combat these issues.
"Marketing helps to expand access, to let them know that they do have access to therapists of color, and then to reduce that stigma," Dr. Woods said. "We want to normalize therapy so that it decreases the stigma, and if we were able to market and let them know that we are accessible, I was really excited about that."
Applications for the second round of the minority-owned business grants are currently open. Dr. Woods said she hopes other local businesses can benefit the same way her business did.
"It is empowerment," she said. "It opens economic opportunities in the community which is so important. We don't want people to just be aware that we exist, but we want to create sustainable businesses. That grant helps to create sustainability, so not just being in The District, but surviving and thriving in The District."
Nickie Davis, the executive director of The District, said the grant's goal is to bring more minority-owned businesses to downtown Columbia.
"This came out of our Economic Development Committee," Davis said. "There's a glaring difference between how many businesses that are down here compared to minority-owned businesses, so we wanted to try to mend that gap as much as possible."
A list of qualifications required to apply, as well as a link to how to apply, can be found here on The District's website. The application will be open until all of the allotted grant money is given out.