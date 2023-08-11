COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri hosted its Pack School Pantries food drive at the Columbia Mall on Friday.
It accepted non-perishable food, cash and electronic money donations through its website to help "underserved" school-age children and their families have nutritional food this school year.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has their Pack the Pantries back to school food drive today. Stop by the Columbia Mall before 6 to donate to kids in need. We’ll have more at 5 and 6 on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YfBp5vExs7— John Murphy (@JohnDMurphy24) August 11, 2023
The Food Bank marketing director, Katie Adkins, said starting the school year off right is important not just for students, but their entire families.
“It’s a hugely important time so we can start the school year off right for any kid who needs that help," she said. "Pack School Pantries lets students take home family-style meals that they can have with their family."
The organization said donations from the drive go specifically to "underserved" children and their families in Boone County.
"It makes the whole family have a healthier start to the school year, a better start to the school year, and kids can focus on what’s important,” Adkins said.
The Food Bank set up donation stations both inside the mall and the southeast parking lot.
They’ve also got a table inside the mall if you want to escape the heat today! Follow us on @KOMUnews for more information. pic.twitter.com/qc6M2cdp1g— John Murphy (@JohnDMurphy24) August 11, 2023
“A small donation goes so far," Adkins said. "With our bulk purchasing power, the Food Bank can use one dollar to help provide at least four meals to kids in our area. So, if you’re making a $25 donation, you’re helping provide at least 100 meals to kids. That goes a long way."
The donation stations in the mall close at 6 p.m., and the bank is accepting online donations through its website all weekend and will continue to accept online donations throughout the school year.