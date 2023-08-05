COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is hosting its annual Pack School Pantries fundraiser Friday.
Food or monetary donations are being collected in the northeast parking lot of the Columbia Mall between until 6 p.m.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has their Pack the Pantries back to school food drive today. Stop by the Columbia Mall before 6 to donate to kids in need. We’ll have more at 5 and 6 on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YfBp5vExs7— John Murphy (@JohnDMurphy24) August 11, 2023
The food and fund drive is just one part of The Food Bank’s Children’s Programs, which help ensure school-age children and their families have nutritional food on their tables. Last year, Boone County school partners helped distribute over 17,000 pounds of food to students in need through the program.
Donations of food or cash can be made in-person during the drive, or gifts can be made online. Every dollar donated helps The Food Bank provide at least four meals.
They’ve also got a table inside the mall if you want to escape the heat today! Follow us on @KOMUnews for more information. pic.twitter.com/qc6M2cdp1g— John Murphy (@JohnDMurphy24) August 11, 2023
Suggested food items to donate include peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna/chicken, meal kits, canned spaghetti sauce and other shelf-stable foods.
Editor's Note: KOMU 8 is a sponsor of the Food Bank's Pack School Pantries food and fund drive.