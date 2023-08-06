COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its annual Pack School Pantries fundraiser this Friday, Aug. 11.
Food or monetary donations will be collected in the northeast parking lot of the Columbia Mall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The food and fund drive is just one part of The Food Bank’s Children’s Programs, which help ensure school-age children and their families have nutritional food on their tables. Last year, Boone County school partners helped distribute over 17,000 pounds of food to students in need through the program.
Donations of food or cash can be made in-person during the drive, or gifts can be made online. Every dollar donated helps The Food Bank provide at least four meals.
Suggested food items to donate include peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna/chicken, meal kits, canned spaghetti sauce and other shelf-stable foods.
Editor's Note: KOMU 8 is a sponsor of the Food Bank's Pack School Pantries food and fund drive.