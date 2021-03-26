COLUMBIA-The search for Mengqi Ji's body may have come to an end Thursday after an 18 month delay in the case.
This is new evidence that could bring forward a conviction in the case. This changes the entire case. Previously, there was concern with convicting Elledge of murder without physical evidence.
"This development changes the entire course of the case. You now have forensics, which is going to come in. We've got the cellphone, which was the basis for being out at the Lamine River," Bill Tackett former Cole County prosecutor said. Now you're shifting to Rockbridge. There is no cellphone coverage at Rockbridge. If you're looking at this as juror it's the body's at Rockbridge the cellphone's at the Lamine River but there's no cellphone coverage at Rockbridge."
While the discovery of Mengqi Ji's body could lead to a possible conviction, it's not a guarantee.
"... And that causes some confusion. And that's a word you don't want in front of a jury," Tackett said.
Prosecutors were originally relying on cell phone signal evidence and the theory that Elledge had dumped his wife's body in the Lamine River.
This new information could delay the trial set for November 1 and extend the investigation process.