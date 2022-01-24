COLUMBIA - Monday is the first day that the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2021 federal tax returns.
There are a lot of changes from the way taxes were done in 2020, including child tax credits, unemployment and other overlooked credits and deductions.
The child tax credit is one of the areas seeing the most change. It's become a refundable credit, and both the credit and age for a qualifying child were increased.
In 2020, eligible taxpayers could claim a credit of $2,000 per qualifying dependent under 17. In 2021, the credit increased to $3,000 for children under the age of 18 and $3,600 for children under the age of 6.
Amanda Ancell, the area supervisor for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Columbia, said this decision was made as the third stimulus was passed. There are also provisions so that starting in July, you could get up to 50% of that in an advanced payment.
"They make the changes based on the year, the child tax credit difference, that is strictly for 2021," Ancell said. "However, every year that this pandemic continues, there is gonna be more changes that we would definitely anticipate."
The IRS has also unleashed a revamped website that Ancell says will absolutely help.
"It makes it faster, streamlines it, and makes your information more secure when you're accessing it with the IRS," Ancell said.
With the unemployment rate being higher than normal the past year, unemployment tax returns are more individually based.
"The impact comes down to whether or not they had taxes voluntarily withheld from their unemployment," Ancell said.
Some overlooked credits and deductions include daycare expenses and credits for other dependents. Both of these, which haven't been very beneficial in the past, have a lot more credits given out for them and it's impacting returns a lot more.
The average tax refund last year was about $2,800, and it is more likely to increase than not during the 2021 tax season.
Ancell's said her most important tip is to be patient.
"Your tax preparer is serving a lot of people. Make sure you have your W-2, all your 1099s, your IDs, social security cards for all your dependents," Ancell said.
Coming prepared with all of your documents in order is going to absolutely make things go way smoother and get your return faster.