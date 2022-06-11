LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Hundreds of boaters took to the water on Saturday in another yearly attempt to break the world record for the longest boat parade at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The current record for the longest boat parade was made in Malaysia with a boat parade including 1,180 boats.
For safety purposes, the parade at the Ozarks includes only motorized boats. This count does still include jet skis.
Last year the attempt was made alongside the Missouri Bicentennial and the 90th anniversary of the Bagnell dam.
Lagina Fitzpatrick is the executive director of the Tri-County Lodging Association and a member of the boat parade committee.
She said organizing the parade is difficult because to be official, a Guinness world record adjudicator needs to be present to verify the record. Planning this didn't leave much time to organize last year.
"We set up in three weeks last year," Fitzpatrick said. "We had over 700 boats show up. And so we fell short."
Fitzpatrick says that with more time to plan, the parade has drawn in boaters from around the country eager to earn a world record.
"We draw from all over the country for this event," Fitzpatrick said. "This year, we have like nine states here registered and we know we have people who came here from out of state just to participate in this event."
Boats travel at wake speeds across a parade line around two miles long.
To officially join the parade, boats need to register online and wave a green flag.
Last year, 505 boats were officially registered in the parade, but many were disqualified due to not properly registering.
Vamsi Nukala is the captain of one of the boats on the parade, and he said registering for the parade was very convenient.
"We actually only registered about 20 minutes before the parade, and we just did online," Nukala said.
Nukala said pontoon boats were traveling around before the parade and handing out flags to boats that were properly registered.
"We just showed them the registration on our phone, and they gave us a flag," Nukala said.
After the parade, many boaters gathered together at Dog Days Bar and Grill. The bar is located just after the end of the parade.
Alongside the parade, the bar was hosting its annual canine cannonball weekend.
Dogs compete by jumping off a platform into a pool in height and distance categories.
Dock dog events generally pull in a huge crowd, and the boat parade meeting at Dog Days made this one even bigger.
Joy Miller and her dog Delta came in from Kansas City to compete in the event. She said the boat parade brings in much more people than normal.
Miller also said the big crowd is great for the dogs, and it helps people get introduced to the sport.
"This event is so great because the dogs love noise they love the music," Miller said. "And it also kind of gives that shoo in for someone who may be interested in it to want to compete as well."
For many residents, the parade isn't about breaking the world record. Having fun with the community is the main goal.
The meeting with the Guinness adjudicator is currently taking place to see if the parade has what it takes to upstage the previous record.