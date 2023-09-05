COLUMBIA − On Tuesday, MU received the Monarch MK-V tractor, an autonomous, or self-driving, tractor with an electric powered motor. The university ordered the tractor over a year ago, and it is the first autonomous tractor to arrive in the Midwest and the first to be owned by a university.
Jianfeng Zhou and Kent Shannon, professors at MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR), presented the tractor to the public Tuesday afternoon.
"This is a tool to showcase to our farmers and stakeholders how new technologies can change traditional and conventional farming activities," Zhou said.
The tractor has cameras all over its exterior, which allows it to see where it is going. It also comes with a display that can be viewed remotely.
"The tractor can be operated in a fleet. Basically your tractors can talk to each other, one operator can run like 10 tractors," Zhou said.
While self-driving tractors immediately invoke concerns of machines taking jobs away, Audrain County farmer Kane Holloway said he's not worried farmers will have jobs taken from them anytime soon.
Holloway said farmers are only in the tractor at certain times in the year, and that farmers have many other jobs that can't be replaced. However, he said a self-driving tractor could be a huge boon for farmers.
"Even though it's only so many days out of the year, it would free up a lot of time to do other things," Holloway said.
Shannon said self-driving tractors haven't gotten to large sizes yet, so they will be more applicable on small farms rather than industrial ones.
"Another target that was mentioned was our smaller farmers that are disabled," Shannon said. "When you have something that can provide some autonomous features to it, they can keep farming."
Because the tractor is 100% electric, it can also run with zero tailpipe emissions. The tractor's battery should take 4 to 5 hours to charge, with up to a 10-hour runtime depending on its load.
MU's CAFNR will use the tractor for teaching, research and demonstrations.