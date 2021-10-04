(JEFFERSON CITY) - The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold public hearings to receive customer comment in electric and natural gas rate cases filed by Ameren Missouri.
In March, Ameren Missouri filed electric and natural gas rate cases with the Missouri Public Service Commission. In its electric rate case, Ameren Missouri is seeking to increase its electric base rate annual revenues by approximately $299 million.
According to Ameren Missouri, the adjustment in base rates would mean electric rates for an average residential electric customer would increase by approximately $12 a month.
In its natural gas rate case, Ameren Missouri is seeking to increase its natural gas base rate annual revenues by approximately $9.4 million.
According to Ameren Missouri, the adjustment in base rates would mean natural gas rates would increase for an average residential customer by approximately $4 a month.
The virtual public hearing schedule will take place Oct. 4-8:
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Case:
- Oct. 7 all electric customers 6 pm
- Access Code: 177 571 9008 Password: 0240
- Oct. 8 all electric customers 6 pm
- Access Code: 177 698 0394 Password: 0240
Ameren Missouri Natural Gas Rate Case:
- Oct. 4 all natural gas customers 6 pm
- Access Code: 177 575 4527 Password: 0241
- Oct. 8 all natural gas customers Noon
- Access Code: 177 860 4978 Password: 0241
To attend the virtual public hearing by telephone, at the time of the hearing, call toll-free 1- 855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number (access code), followed by # (pound/hashtag symbol). If prompted for a password, enter 0240 for the electric case and 0241 for the natural gas case.
To participate by video/Internet, visit the website webex. You can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the corresponding access code and password listed below.
To facilitate an orderly presentation that can be preserved for the record, members of the public who wish to provide statements at the virtual public hearing need to sign up by sending their first and last name, phone number, email address and the hearing they wish to attend to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 by 5 pm the day before the hearing.
Comments at the hearing will be limited to five minutes per person.
A PSC Staff conducted question-and-answer session will be held at the beginning of each virtual public hearing. The formal virtual public hearing will begin at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.
Individuals wishing to mail comments should send them to the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. They can also be sent electronically using the Commission’s electronic filing system at Missouri Public Service Commission website. When submitting comments, please refer to File No. ER-2021-0240 or GR-2021-0241, or both.