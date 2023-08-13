SEDALIA — Hundreds of people from all around the state of Missouri were lining up to attend the Missouri State Fair. However, the scattered rain across mid-Missouri on Sunday didn't stop people from attending the fair.
Food stands, tents and agricultural activities were still on schedule and accessible to the public.
But the carnival rides, which are some of the main attractions at the fair, were shut down periodically due to weather safety protocols.
One young attendee from Ashland was excited for the opportunity to ride the Ferris Wheel. But she didn't let the chances of rain ruin a fun day planned at the fair.
"There's more places for people to go in," said Paige Hegerfeld, who attended the fair Sunday. "And eat and walk around and see the environment."
This year was Hegerfeld's first time at the Missouri State Fair and she hopes that she will be able to go before the fair days end.
Hegerfeld wants those who plan on attending to know a few things.
"The food is really good," said Hegerfeld. "And there's just a lot to look at while you walk."
The Missouri State Fair will be going on until Aug. 20, and the fairgrounds will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. until the close of the fair.