COLUMBIA — The court reconvened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for day eight of Joseph Elledge's murder trial.
The day began with the defense filing a motion to end the entire trial. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum argued that the state did not present the cause of death. Judge Brouck Jacobs denied the motion.
The state rested its case, and the defense started presenting its case.
The defense called Elledge to take the witness stand. He said he often spoke metaphorically and that would get lost in translation during conversations with Ji. He also said he would perceive misunderstandings between him and Ji as an attack.
“Why would you consider a misunderstanding an attack?” Rosenblum asked.
“We just perceive it that way. It is difficult to understand each other,” Elledge said.
Soon after the birth of their daughter, Ji announced her parents would be staying with them for 100 days as custom for Chinese tradition. Her parents would only speak in Chinese in the apartment to each other and Ji, according to Elledge.
Elledge said he felt isolated through the language barrier and their parenting. He said Ji "put her parents first."
In the summer of 2019, Elledge, Ji and their daughter moved to Carthage for a new internship Elledge got. Elledge said he thought their relationship was changing at this time. He claimed Ji spent more time on her devices and wouldn't speak to him as much. Sometimes he would come home and she would completely ignore him, Elledge said.
Elledge began journaling in May in his grievances journal to get his feelings out. In one entry he wrote that he was slapping her. On the witness stand, he said it was not physical, but verbal through their arguments.
He explained the two recorded their conversations because they wanted to listen back to them. They wanted to make sure they weren't contradicting themselves in future arguments. The two would later dissect the recordings, Elledge said.
He said he "felt shame" listening back to the recordings during the trial.
He said arguments would come every "couple weeks or so," and he would perceive misunderstandings between him and Ji as an attack, because it was "difficult to understand each other."
Elledge said he spoke to Ji the way he did because he was "trying to get her to understand the way they were making him feel." The defense asked if Ji was "emasculating him." Elledge replied, "yes."
Elledge told the jury what happened in the day before and days following Ji’s death. He detailed an argument the two had about their relationship hours before she died.
Elledge said he had seen multiple sexual conversations with a man on Ji’s tablet in the week leading up to Oct. 8, 2019. He said he did not confront Ji about it until the night of Oct. 8, when he gave her a massage that he said he hoped would lead to sex.
When Ji indicated she did not want the massage to lead to sex, Elledge said he tried to massage her butt and tried to take her shirt off in an attempt to lead it massage toward sex, which Ji asked him not to do.
After the massage, Ji said she was going to bed because she had a meeting in the morning. Elledge told the jury he was suspicious because of the messages he had seen. Elledge said he told Ji he knew about the messages. Ji said it was an online sexting relationship "for fun." Elledge said Ji accused him of cheating as well.
“She was angry at me for looking at her messages and she was yelling,” Elledge said while on the witness stand. Elledge said he also yelled back.
Elledge said he got dressed in their closet and went to the kitchen to put his shoes on to take a walk.
“I was mad and I wanted to be away,” Elledge said.
Elledge claimed Ji pushed him when he got up and moved toward his daughter’s room, because he wanted to take her with him.
“She pushed me once or twice before I pushed back,” Elledge said. He said Ji ran to the kitchen then came back at him quickly. Elledge said he pushed her and she fell in the kitchen. He said he did not see any blood and that he felt bad.
“I helped her to the couch, but she told me just to leave,” Elledge said.
He said he went on the porch for about a half hour, and when he came back inside, Ji was not on the couch. He said he watched YouTube until about 11 p.m. then went to bed. Elledge said Ji was laying fully clothed, including shoes, on the bed, not under the covers. He said they did not interact before he fell asleep.
Elledge said he woke up to his daughter crying around 5 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2019. He said he touched Ji’s arm and told her he could take care of it. When she did not react, he said he tried to shake her and talk to her.
“I looked closely at her and she didn’t seem to be moving or breathing in any way,” Elledge said in court. He said he checked for signs of life for “a couple minutes” then went to calm down his daughter and change her diaper.
When defense attorney Rosenblum asked what was going through his head at that time, Elledge said “I’m worried, I’m afraid, anxious.” Elledge also said he felt shocked and confused.
Elledge said he decided not to call 9-1-1.
“It looked so weird, so unusual, it looked bad,” Elledge said when asked why he didn’t call for help. “It looked bad, I knew people would suspect me.”
Rosenblum asked Elledge to describe what happened next.
“I decided to take her out to the car,” Elledge said. “I felt like there was nothing else to do. I felt like I couldn’t bring her back.”
Multiple times throughout Elledge’s testimony, he said he was doing what he felt he had to do and “felt there was only one thing I could do.”
Elledge said he drove to Jefferson City with his daughter in the car and his wife’s body in the trunk to buy a shovel.
“I felt like I had to bury my wife,” Elledge said. He did not bury her on Oct. 9 because he “didn’t know where to go.”
Elledge said he went back to his apartment, took care of his daughter and tried to do homework and keep a sense of normalcy.
On Oct. 10, 2019, a visitor at the door of their apartment asked where Ji was.
“I felt like I was trapped and the walls were closing in on me,” Elledge said about how he felt while lying. “I didn’t know how to explain that I had put her in the trunk of the car.”
Elledge said he then drove with his daughter in the car and Ji’s body in the trunk. He drove to the area off of Rock Quarry Road where Ji’s remains were later recovered on March 25, 2021. He said he buried Ji, and it took him 30 to 40 minutes. Their daughter was left in the car while he buried Ji.
Elledge then called a 3-1-1 non-emergency number to report Ji as missing the afternoon of Oct. 10. “I thought people would expect me to do that," Elledge said.
Prosecutor Dan Knight then began cross examination and asked a series of questions that emphasized Ji’s ability as a mother.
Knight asked Elledge about his claims that Ji would yell at him. The state presented hours of recordings showing arguments between the two. Throughout the recordings, Elledge did most of the speaking and often spoke in a raised voice.
“You said that Mengqi would yell at you, but where was it in these recordings? Please tell us one spot, one time where Mengqi yelled at you,” Knight asked Elledge.
“I remember her raising her voice,” Elledge said.
“There was no question at all that your voice was way louder,” Knight said.
Knight asked Elledge about numerous pieces of evidence of him insulting Ji, their daughter and Ji’s parents. Knight asked if each of the insults were cruel. Some of the insults included calling Ji “brainless, incompetent and irrational.”
Before Elledge took the stand, Rosenblum called on Elledge's former neighbor Brian Long.
Long said he coached Elledge on how to act with the media following the disappearance of Mengqi Ji. He claimed the previously discussed script for speaking with the media was near verbatim to what he told Elledge to do. Long said he was not the author of the script.