COLUMBIA — The court reconvened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for day eight of Joseph Elledge's murder trial.
The day began with the defense filing a motion to end the entire trial. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum argued that the state did not present the cause of death. Judge Brouck Jacobs denied the motion.
The state rested its case, and the defense started presenting its case.
The defense called Elledge to take the witness stand. He said he often spoke metaphorically and that would get lost in translation during conversations with Ji. He also said he would perceive misunderstandings between him and Ji as an attack.
“Why would you consider a misunderstanding an attack?” Rosenblum asked.
“We just perceive it that way. It is difficult to understand each other,” Elledge said.
Soon after the birth of their daughter, Ji announced her parents would be staying with them for 100 days as custom for Chinese tradition. Her parents would only speak in Chinese in the apartment to each other and Ji, according to Elledge.
Elledge said he felt isolated through the language barrier and their parenting. He said Ji "put her parents first."
In the summer of 2019, Elledge, Ji and their daughter moved to Carthage for a new internship Elledge got. Elledge said he thought their relationship was changing at this time. He claimed Ji spent more time on her devices and wouldn't speak to him as much. Sometimes he would come home and she would completely ignore him, Elledge said.
Elledge began journaling in May in his grievances journal to get his feelings out. In one entry he wrote that he was slapping her. On the witness stand, he said it was not physical, but verbal through their arguments.
He explained the two recorded their conversations because they wanted to listen back to them. They wanted to make sure they weren't contradicting themselves in future arguments. The two would later dissect the recordings, Elledge said.
He said he "felt shame" listening back to the recordings during the trial.
He said arguments would come every "couple weeks or so," and he would perceive misunderstandings between him and Ji as an attack, because it was "difficult to understand each other."
Elledge said he spoke to Ji the way he did because he was "trying to get her to understand the way they were making him feel." The defense asked if Ji was "emasculating him." Elledge replied, "yes."
Before Elledge took the stand, Rosenblum called on Elledge's former neighbor Brian Long.
Long said he coached Elledge on how to act with the media following the disappearance of Mengqi Ji. He claimed the previously discussed script for speaking with the media was near verbatim to what he told Elledge to do. Long said he was not the author of the script.