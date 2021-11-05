COLUMBIA − Day five of the Joseph Elledge murder trial reconvened around 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Columbia Police Department detective Kyle Joseph took the stand first, and jurors watched Joseph's first interactions with Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019, when Elledge reported his wife Mengqi Ji missing
In a recorded phone call, Elledge told Joseph that Ji had left. Her phone, iPad, wedding ring and car keys were left behind at their apartment. Elledge then passed off his phone to a friend who was in the room, who said Ji may have left to "go back to China."
Body camera footage shown to the court showed Joseph then responding to the apartment. Joseph asked whether Ji would return to China.
“It’s possible she might try and go back to China you think?” the detective asked. “Yeah,” Elledge responded
The state called Thomas Quintana, a CPD officer in the street crimes unit, and former CPD detective Kyle Gillum. The two originally arrested Elledge on Oct. 25, 2019.
Jurors were shown body camera footage from the arrest. It showed Elledge walking to get in his car, which was packed full with his and his daughter’s belongings. Elledge's mother, Jean Elledge, was also in the car.
CPD crime scene investigator Danielle Clifton was called to the witness stand. Clifton was an investigator at Elledge's apartment on Oct. 17, 2019 and returned after Elledge was arrested just over a week later.
Prosecutor Dan Knight asked her if she ever found a shovel in the house, to which she replied "no." Knight then showed the jury more than 150 pictures that Clifton took at the scene.
Elledge's boots were photographed and then were collected as evidence. The prosecution said the boots contained traces of juniper needles, which were also found in the area Ji's remains were found.
Former KRCG reporter Gladys Bautista was called to the stand next.
Bautista interviewed Elledge following Ji's reported disappearance. She tried to get an interview with Elledge on Oct. 14, 2019, but he declined. She went back the next day to ask for an interview, and he agreed.
Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum asked Bautista in cross examination if she told Elledge "it's important to keep this in the public eye," which she confirmed.
The hiker who discovered Ji's remains in March 2021, Steven Roberts, was called to the stand. Roberts was walking in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on a deer trail when he came across something rectangular that caught his eye.
Roberts said about 10 feet from the trail, he found bones. He began poking around the bones with his walking stick until he saw a skull.
"When I got over there, I noticed bones and it didn’t register to me that they were human bones," Roberts said. "The whole situation kinda looked a little bit like something a kid would’ve done to make an altar."
During Roberts' cross examination, Rosenblum asked if he had any training in how to handle a crime scene or evidence, to which he replied he didn't.
CPD crime scene investigator Erin Holme was called to the stand next. She was called to the gravesite when Ji's remains were discovered. She said Ji was laying face down in the dug grave.
Holme did not participate in the excavation herself but took photos of the scene, which was "thick" with juniper needles. The photos included the remains, the area they were found and evidence, such as a handsaw and two purses.
During cross examination, Holme said the handsaw was found by a detective on the other side of the road from the gravesite.
The prosecution then showed video evidence of the gravesite. There was a clump of hair, the skeletal remains and one of the purses obtained by evidence.
Elledge did not watch the video while he sat between his defense attorneys. He sat with his head down and his eyes closed.
Dr. Mark Beary, a forensic anthropologist who works on a consultation basis with the medical examiner, was also called to the stand. On April 7, Beary examined Ji's remains. He revealed that a number of bones were not recovered.
He concluded that Ji's body had been there at least all summer and fall of 2020, but likely had been there much longer. He placed Ji's death at a minimum of 9 to 12 months from the time her remains were discovered.
He said a few of Ji's ribs were fractured, which the prosecution claimed came from a massage Elledge gave Ji. Beary said the ribs were probably fractured after death because if they were fractured before, then an examiner would normally find signs of healing.
Beary said the fractures he saw were consistent with a powerful blow. He said the damage done to the bones would have required a considerable amount of force, similar to what you would see in an "unrestrained passenger in a car accident."
Because Beary had never done an autopsy on his own, he did not feel comfortable giving his opinion on manner of death. Beary never saw any evidence in his examination of a knife or hacksaw being used on the remains.
The court will reconvene Saturday at 8:30 a.m.