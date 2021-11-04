COLUMBIA − The court reconvened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for the murder trial of Joseph Elledge.
Elledge is charged with first degree murder in the death of Mengqi Ji. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.
After listening to six hours of audio recordings on Wednesday, the jury watched a three hour video of Columbia Police detectives interviewing Joseph Elledge five days after he claimed Ji disappeared.
The defense previously argued the evidence isn't admissible because officers never read Elledge his miranda rights. The prosecutor argued he was never in custody, so miranda rights weren't necessary. Judge Brouck Jacobs agreed and denied the defense's motion and the jury was able to hear it Wednesday.
Follow along daily with KOMU 8 News for updates on this trial. View of a timeline of the case here.
- Day 1 coverage: Boone County jury selected
- Day 2 coverage: Defense claims Joseph Elledge accidentally killed his wife
- Day 3 coverage: Jury listens to 6 hours of audio recordings
3 p.m.
After the break for lunch, court resumed with defense attorney Matei Stroescu cross-examining former Columbia Police detective Alan Mitchell.
Stroescu claimed the prosecution avoided playing certain parts of audio to paint Joseph Elledge in a bad light.
"Facts without context are useless," Stroescu said.
To further advance his idea, Stroescu played more sections of an interview that he said prosecuting attorney Dan Knight left out.
In the new clips played for the jury, Elledge and Mengqi Ji were discussing a girl that Ji was jealous of.
"She's the dream girl," Ji said. "She's the queen of high school prom."
Elledge denied these claims and tried to make Ji feel better about herself.
The couple also discussed how stressful their financial situation was.
"Your parents can't support us," Elledge said. "My parents can't support us."
Elledge was also caught on audio playing with his daughter.
"It sounds like a slice of life," Stroescu said, while trying to rationalize to the jury how good of a father Elledge is.
After Stroescu finished his questioning of Mitchell, Knight resumed with more questions for the witness.
Among the items discussed were the possible divorce between Elledge and Ji. Elledge had threatened to have Ji deported to China in a form of anger to deter her from going through with divorce.
The court then opted for another break.
11:50 a.m.
The court took a 10-minute recess and then the prosecution called former detective, Alan Mitchell, to the stand.
Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight began by having Mitchell read to the jury comments from a notebook Joseph Elledge wrote about his wife, Mengqi Ji.
The comments made by Elledge included some of Ji's favorite places to go to in Columbia with her friends.
More notes from Elledge's notebooks were discussed, including the timeline of the days that Ji was missing.
Elledge said he became extremely concerned when he could not find the whereabouts of Ji. He texted all of his contacts regarding Ji's potential location but did not find any answers, according to the notebook.
An interview that Elledge did with KRCG was presented next. In the interview, Elledge expressed his wish for Ji to come home.
"I'm really confused and I hope she will come back," Elledge said. "I hope she is safe."
Elledge did admit that he and Ji had recently been growing distant over the summer.
"She started getting distant in the summer," Elledge said. "She did not want to kiss me."
Prosecuting Attorney Knight then began showing photographs and physical items taken from Elledge's apartment days after Ji went missing.
The court then called a 45-minute recess for lunch.
9:45 a.m.
The prosecution's first piece of evidence was the continuance of Joseph Elledge's interview with the Columbia Police Department from October 2019.
Detective Jon Voss questioned Elledge over what happened the morning his wife, Mengqi Ji, was not able to be found.
"You looked around and were certain that she was not in the apartment, so you went back to bed?" Voss said. "Yes I did," said Elledge.
This statement contradicts what defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said in his opening statement. Rosenblum's statement claimed that Elledge woke up at 5 a.m. to find his wife deceased in bed.
"So you are saying that she left you and your child without even telling anyone?" Voss said. "Something is going on here."
Voss continued to question Elledge over how it did not make sense for Ji to leave her home, in a foreign country, without knowing anyone.
"She is in a foreign country where she has no relatives and the few that do know her, do not know where she is," Voss said.
Voss made it clear to Elledge that his job was not to target the husband automatically, but Elledge was the last person to see Ji alive.
"I will not apologize for doing my job," Voss said. "Did you kill your wife?" "No I did not," Elledge replied.
"Do you know what happened?" Voss said. "No I do not," Elledge answered.