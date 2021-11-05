COLUMBIA − The court reconvened at 8:30 a.m. Friday for the murder trial of Joseph Elledge.
Elledge is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Mengqi Ji. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.
On Thursday, the jury watched a video interview with Columbia Police and Elledge from October 2019. Former and current CPD detectives testified.
The jury finished the day by watching a video interview Elledge did with a reporter shortly after he reported Ji missing. The state also called on an FBI agent to discuss cell phone data and the Boone County Joint Communications employee who took Elledge's 311 call to file a missing persons report.
3 p.m.
At 1:30 p.m., the court reconvened after its lunch break. Crystal Bas, a former employee of Woodlake Apartments, was called first to the stand. She confirmed for the court that in October 2019, the time of Mengqi Ji's disappearance, they had no working surveillance cameras.
Michael Gray, investigator for Missouri State Technical Team, was called next. He said he had been given the hard drive to both Elledge and Ji's computers. He copied the data onto his own hard drive.
Former KRCG reporter Gladys Bautista was called to the stand next. Bautista interviewed Elledge following Ji's reported disappearance. She tried to get an interview with Elledge on the 14th, but he declined to be interviewed. She went back the next day and knocked on Elledge's door to ask him to agree to an interview again. This time he agreed.
Bautista said she did not discuss the disappearance of Ji with Elledge either before or after the on camera interview.
Rosenblum asked Bautista in cross examination if part of her job requires getting a story and also being the first to get it. She said yes. He also asked if she had told Elledge "it's important to keep this in the public eye."
Next Steven Roberts, the hiker who discovered Ji's remains in March 2021, was called to the stand. Roberts was walking in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on a deer trail when he came across what he said something rectangular caught his eye.
Roberts said about 10 feet from the trail, he found bones. He began poking around the bones with his walking stick until he saw a skull. He reported the incident to a park employee, who walked back to the area with him. From there, the park worker alerted the warden. Roberts gave the warden a written statement then left.
During Roberts' cross examination, he was asked if he had any training in how to handle a crime scene or evidence, to which he replied he didn't.
Columbia Police crime scene investigator Erin Holme was called to the stand next. Holme has been an investigator with CPD for 3.5 years. Holme was called to the gravesite when Ji's remains were discovered.
Holme did not participate in the excavation herself but took photos of the scene. The photos include the area Ji's remains were found, the remains and evidence such as a handsaw and two purses.
Holme went back to the area on two separate occasions to collect samples. On April 1, she collected soil samples from the site. On July 6, she collected gravel from South Rock Quarry Road.
During cross examination, Holme was asked how far apart the handsaw was from the area Ji's remains were found. The handsaw was found on the other side of the road from the gravesite, and Holme said they were close but didn't want to speculate too much. She said a detective found the handsaw, not her.
Holme also said the Juniper Grove around the site where Ji was found, was very thick.
12:20 p.m.
Just after 11 a.m., Columbia Police crime scene investigator Danielle Clifton was called to the witness stand. Clifton was an investigator at Elledge's apartment on Oct. 17, 2019, and returned after Joseph Elledge was arrested just over a week later.
Prosecutor Dan Knight showed the jury more than 150 pictures that Clifton took at the scene.
Photos included:
- Identification belonging to Mengqi Ji
- Bed sheets
- Cars in the parking lot
- Receipts from a bank
- Notebooks belonging to Elledge labeled with class names
- Boots
- Cleaning supplies
- Close up pictures of Joseph Elledge's body
Boots were photographed on Oct. 17, 2019, and then were collected as evidence on Oct. 25. Those boots were shown in the courtroom as well.
Clifton also said she took DNA samples from Elledge, and she processed the scene for blood. In both cases, she sent the samples on to labs and did not analyze them herself.
11 a.m.
The court reconvened from a short recess around 10:30 a.m. with former Columbia Police detective Kyle Gillum taking the stand. Gillum was on patrol with Tom Quintana when Joseph Elledge was arrested.
The court showed body camera footage from Gillum during Elledge's arrest. The video shows Gillum taking Elledge's cell phone. It also shows Gillum taking a cell phone and keys to the apartment from Joseph Elledge's mother, Jean Elledge, who was in the back seat of the car.
In cross examination, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum asked if Gillum knew how long Jean Elledge had been staying with Joseph Elledge. When asked if there were items in the car belonging to Joseph Elledge and Mengqi Ji's daughter, he said there were items in the car but that he didn't know who they belonged to.
He said he did not remember whether he asked where Jean Elledge was going.
Around 10:50, prosecutors called Sgt. Roger Schlude, a CPD street crimes supervisor, to the witness stand.
Jurors are then shown Schlude's body camera footage without audio. The video shows Schlude start to climb stairs to the apartment, while carrying a police shield. He then turns around and go to the parking lot, where Gillum hands him keys to the apartment. Schlude returns to the apartment, and video shows him struggling with an electronic lock on the door. Schlude explains that he was not familiar with the type of lock on the door.
Body camera footage shows Schlude searching the apartment with a flashlight for about five minutes.
10:10 a.m.
The state called Thomas Quintana, a Columbia Police officer in the street crimes unit, and an officer who originally arrested Joseph Elledge, to the witness stand.
Jurors are shown body camera footage from the arrest on Oct. 25, 2019. The footage does not include audio. It shows Quintana pull up behind Elledge's car and open Elledge's passenger door. Elledge steps out on the other side of the car. Elledge's phone and wallet are placed on the trunk of his car, and video shows Quintana patting Elledge down.
The state also showed body camera footage of a conversation between Elledge and Quintana inside CPD headquarters. The conversation shows Elledge and Quintana talking about Elledge's daughter, and what Mengqi Ji was like as a mother.
The court went into recess just after 10 a.m.
9:30 a.m.
The court reconvened around 8:45 a.m. with Columbia Police Department detective Kyle Joseph taking the stand.
Jurors watched Joseph's body camera footage from his first interaction with Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019, starting with a phone call Joseph made with Elledge inside a patrol car after he first reported Mengqi Ji missing.
In the recorded phone call, Elledge told Joseph that Ji left and left behind her phone, iPad, wedding ring and car keys. Joseph asks Elledge what his thoughts are. Elledge's response was difficult to hear when played aloud in the court room, but in the footage Joseph sums it up as "relationship issues."
Elledge passes off his phone to a friend who was in the room, who said Ji may have left to go back to China.
A second clip shown to the court shows Joseph responding to the apartment that Elledge and Ji shared. The video shows Joseph and Elledge, as well as some of Ji's friends. Elledge shows Joseph messages between Ji and another person and says she is having an affair.
Joseph also asks those in the room whether Ji would return to China.
“It’s possible she might try and go back to China you think?” the detective asks. “Yeah,” Elledge responds.